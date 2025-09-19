RGUHS puts plan to introduce AI in evaluation on hold over accuracy concerns

<p>Bengaluru: The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) which was planning to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the evaluation system, has decided to keep it on hold for now. Considering the fact that evaluation through AI was not 100% accurate, the university has decided not to take a risk.</p>.<p>Confirming this to DH, Dr Bhagawan B C, vice-chancellor of RGUHS, said, “We are not implementing AI any time soon. It has to be studied and experimented with more as evaluation is a very important process”.</p>.<p>As per details available, the varsity did a trial run by assigning AI to evaluate already-evaluated answer scripts.</p>.Bengaluru roads battered by rains, traffic snarls worsen.<p>“Though there is not much difference between evaluation by AI and by faculty members, we wanted to ensure 100% accuracy,” university sources said.</p>.<p>RGUHS deals with around 25 lakh answer scripts every year.</p>.<p>“In the present system itself, some students approach court, challenging the evaluation. When this is the case, we don’t think AI is an option for evaluation,” said a senior member of the university’s senate.</p>