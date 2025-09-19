Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Heated clash at Valmiki Gurupeeth over caste survey registrations in Davangere

The meeting condemned the state government’s move to include other castes into the ST list.
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 23:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 September 2025, 23:18 IST
Karnataka NewsDavangereValmiki community

Follow us on :

Follow Us