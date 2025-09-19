Heated clash at Valmiki Gurupeeth over caste survey registrations in Davangere

<p>A meeting convened at Rajanahalli Maharshi Valmiki Gurupeeth on Thursday to clear doubts over nomenclature, religious states and sub-caste to be registered during caste survey, witnessed stormy scenes after BJP ST Morcha president Bangaru Hanumanth attacked Congress party over ‘targeting’ Valmiki leaders.</p>.<p>The Valmiki community leaders across party lines had arrived from various districts to attend the meeting ahead of the caste survey. Addressing the meeting, Bangaru Hanumanth launched a scathing attack on the Congress party accusing it of illegally transferring the Valmiki Corporation funds for election expenses of a neighbouring state and making the community leader K N Nagendra a scapegoat, sacking another community leader K N Rajanna from the Cabinet for speaking out truth. He also mentioned MLC H Vishwanath’s attack on Siddaramaiah.</p>.<p>This angered Bellary MP E Tukaram and other Congress leaders, who barged onto the stage. Tukaram said this is not the platform to indulge in politics. Supporters of Hanumant also rushed to the stage. The warring parties almost came to blows even as a small number of policemen struggled to bring the situation under control.</p>.<p>At this juncture, Prasannananda Swami intervened and brought sanity to the proceedings.</p>.<p>The meeting passed three resolutions - The community members were urged to register their caste as Nayak and sub-caste as Nayak-Valmiki, Nayak-Talawar, Nayak-Parivar, Bedar and other alternative names should be tagged with Nayak.</p>.<p>The meeting condemned the state government’s move to include other castes into the ST list. The community members warned of a severe protest if the government goes ahead with its plan to add other castes in the ST list.</p>.<p>The meeting urged the state government to take steps to curb fake SC/ST caste certificates. </p>