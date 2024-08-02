Stop this 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas': Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari stirs up slogan controversy again

Just weeks after clarifying the same, West Bengal LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari reiterated his 'Jo Hamare Saath, Hum Unke Saath' slogan, junking BJP's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.
At BJP state executive meeting in Kolkata, the Bengal LoP said, "...We will now say, 'Jo Hamare Saath, Hum Unke Saath'. Stop this 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," as reported by ANI.
Adhikari had previously made the exact same comment at an extended session of the party’s state executive committee’s meeting in Kolkata.
The BJP leader had later clarified that he only talked about what he believed should be the strategy of the party in West Bengal and it had nothing to do with the policy of the NDA government at the Centre.
"My comments were not meant for administrative purposes, but for political reasons. I believe that administratively, it should be 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," Adhikari had said.
"Muslims in West Bengal don't vote for the BJP," he said, adding, "CPI(M) has helped the TMC in splitting the Hindu votes. So the Hindus in West Bengal should be aware that if they don't unite they won't exist in West Bengal in future."
Published 02 August 2024, 11:05 IST