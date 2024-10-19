Home
Sundarbans-based milk cooperative Sundarini gets international award

Sundarini was honoured at the third IDF Dairy Innovation Awards held in Paris on Friday for innovative and sustainable farming practices.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 08:43 IST

Published 19 October 2024, 08:43 IST
