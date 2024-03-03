Swagger and smiles: Will Sandeshkhali force Mamata to correct course?

These women have been voting for Mamata with all their might since 2011. She promised, and in the 12 years as chief minister, delivered chunks of cash-rich largesse and empowerment to women voters with schemes like Kanyasree for school-goers, Rupasree for those getting married, Lakshmir Bhandar for all women aged between 25 and 60 — a straight DBT of Rs 1,000 a month now, and the Swasthya Sathi card issued in the name of the senior-most woman in a household, not only giving health insurance to the family but also putting the woman in a position of power in the patriarchal households.