Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Tie up BJP leaders if they seek birth certificates of parents for NRC and SIR: Abhishek Banerjee

He accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of being responsible for the "climate of panic" and demanded criminal action.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 12:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2025, 12:13 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsTMCAbhishek BanerjeeNRCspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us