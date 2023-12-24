TMC, BJP engage in war of words over mega Gita recitation event in Kolkata

Reflecting on the event, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said, 'Bhagavad Gita is the biggest gift of India to the world. Those who are mocking the event don't have any respect towards the Hindu religion and its traditions. Those who are trying to divide the Hindus will fail in their endeavours.'

Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said, "After this event, the Hindus of the state will rise and unite against the divisive forces."

He said the gathering was aimed not only to recite the Bhagavad Gita, but also to unite Hindus.