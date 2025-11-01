Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

TMC claims deported Sonali Bibi's parents' name in 2002 electoral rolls

"By exiling a pregnant Bengali woman to another country, the BJP has not merely violated constitutional ethics, it has desecrated the conscience of the Republic", the TMC said.
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 09:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2025, 09:30 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsTMCDeportationelectoral roll

Follow us on :

Follow Us