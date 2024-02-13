TMC delegation visits Sandeshkhali, promises stern action against culprits, justice for victims

Kolkata: A TMC delegation led by West Bengal minister Partha Bhowmick visited unrest-hit Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday and promised that justice will be delivered and the party will "not think twice" before taking stern against those involved in "atrocities" in the area.

Protests continued in Sandeshkhali for the sixth consecutive day, with a significant number of women taking to the streets, demanding the arrest of TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his alleged "gang". The accusations include forcefully capturing land and sexually harassing women.

Shajahan, wanted since a mob attacked Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers during a raid at his residence in an alleged ration scam, remains absconding since last month.