west bengal

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh says Abhishek Banerjee could be Bengal's future CM, Oppn criticises 'dynasty politics'

On the eve of Abhishek's birthday, Kunal Ghosh extended heartfelt wishes for his health, particularly for his eye problems, and praised the young leader's contributions to the party.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 17:01 IST

Published 06 November 2024, 17:01 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMamata BanerjeeTrinamool CongressAbhishek Banerjee

