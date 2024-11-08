Home
TMC MP asks party workers to mobilise voters on bypoll day, triggers row

The opposition BJP alleged Arup Chakraborty violated the model code of conduct by egging party workers to campaign on the day of voting which is not allowed by the Election Commission rules.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 14:42 IST

Published 08 November 2024, 14:42 IST
Indian PoliticsTMCBypollMPWest Bengal News

