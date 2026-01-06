Menu
Summons through WhatsApp, email allowed in cheque bounce complaints: Uttarakhand High Court circular

According to a circular issued by Registrar General Yogesh Kumar Gupta, the court has directed that in cheque bounce cases, summons will no longer be sent only through traditional modes.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 03:34 IST
Published 06 January 2026, 03:34 IST
