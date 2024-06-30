TMC strongman seen in video thrashing a couple, arrested, CPI(M), BJP slam Mamata

Kolkata: After a video was circulated online showing a local Trinamool Congress leader beating up a couple encircled by a mob in the Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday renewed attacks on the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s party.

The local Trinamool Congress strongman, who was seen beating the couple with bamboo sticks, was arrested by police late in the evening after the video sparked outrage.

The victims were purportedly targeted because the woman allegedly had an extra-marital affair with the man.

The video was circulated online even as the TMC government recently drew flak over the alleged assault on a woman in the neighbouring Cooch Behar district. The BJP alleged that the victim was a member of its minority wing and she had been stripped, dragged by her hair for a kilometre, and beaten up by the TMC goons. The district police, however, stated that the woman had been assaulted due to a family dispute.