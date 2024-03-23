TMC terms CBI raids at Mahua Moitra's premises as 'vendetta politics'; BJP hits back

Kolkata: The TMC has dubbed the ongoing CBI raids on the premises of party leader Mahua Moitra in connection with the alleged cash-for-query case as "vendetta politics" and a desperate maneuver by the BJP to misuse the central agencies ahead of the elections.

The CBI on Saturday conducted searches on the premises of former TMC MP Moitra in multiple locations, including Kolkata, in connection with the case, officials said.

Teams of the central probe agency reached Moitra's residence in Kolkata and other cities early on Saturday, informed about the search proceedings and started the operation, they said.

Senior TMC leader Santanu Sen said, "This is an attempt to divert the public and media's attention from various burning issues. The BJP appears to be sensing growing public discontent, and they are using every means at their disposal to change the narrative. This is a clear example of vendetta politics."