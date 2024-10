Trams white elephant, but no immediate withdrawal on cards: Transport official

Protests have erupted in Kolkata after Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty last week announced that the state government was in favour of discontinuing the 151-year-old tram services from most roads of the city, barring a two-km stretch from Maidan to Esplanade, due to traffic snarls caused by the 'slow-moving vehicles'.