Trinamool expresses 'gratitude' for Guv Bose’s prompt reaction on Bengal's woes

Banerjee, also shared a note dated October 9, addressed to him: “With reference to the memorandum submitted to me on 09.10.2023 the matter is taken up with the Govt of India… Dr CV Ananda Bose.”

A day earlier, on Monday, the Trinamool discontinued its sit-in conditionally, leaving a set of queries in writing after a delegation of the had met the governor. The party carried out a week-long campaign, for two days in Delhi, and five days in Kolkata, demanding that “deprived” beneficiaries of Centre’s welfare schemes – especially the 100-day rural job and housing schemes – be offered their dues, on hold due to the fund-freeze.

The governor had assured that the issue will be taken up with the Union government, and “whatever is required for the welfare of the people of Bengal will be done”.

Banerjee had said that Governor Bose had promised to take up the matter within 24 hours. As a gesture of courtesy, the dharna was lifted with a decision to wait for a favourable outcome till October-end. In case the demands are not met, another agitation awaits, and will be taken up on November 1, with Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee leading it.

“Within 24 hrs Governor discussed Bengal’s NGNREGA & Awas funds with BJP govt! Let’s see if Centre provides a satisfactory update. If not, we’ll restart our protest from 1st Nov. Our fight will go on until we claim our rightful dues. The zamindari practices must end!” Shashi Panja, a senior Trinamool leader and a minister in the state government, mentioned on X.