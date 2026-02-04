<p>Lucknow: In a shocking incident, three sisters allegedly died by suicide in Ghaziabad after being admonished by their parents over their alleged addiction to a Korean game.</p><p>According to the police sources here, the three sisters aged 16, 14 and 12, identified as Nishika, Prachi and Pakhi respectively allegedly jumped from the window of their flat on the ninth floor in Bharat City Society in the town in the wee hours of Wednesday.</p>.'If the police don't fire, should they get shot instead?': Yogi Adityanath on encounters in Uttar Pradesh.<p>The sisters died on the spot, reports said. The other members of the family were sleeping in the other room, when the incident happened.</p><p>An eight page ‘suicide note’ was recovered from their room, police said. It said ‘sorry papa’ and had a ‘crying-face’ emoji. ‘’Read the diary because all this is true ’’ the note said. The content of the diary was however not known.</p><p>While the cause of their suicide was being investigated, initial reports said that they were addicted to an online task based Korean ‘Lover Game’.</p><p>Police sources said that the sisters did everything together. They had not been regular at the school after the Corona pandemic.</p><p>The police have seized the mobile and are investigating the reasons behind this extreme step.</p><p>The father of the girl said that the girls had mentioned in the ‘suicide note’ that they could not stop playing the Korean game.</p><p>Some reports said that the parents had told them that they would be married off if they did not heed the warning. The addiction had adversely affected their studies and mental health and that they were under great stress after being warned by their parents.</p>