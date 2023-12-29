UGC directive to stop admission to MPhil will not be implemented in Bengal: Education Min Bratya Basu

Kolkata: West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu has said the state government will not abide by the decision of the University Grants Commission (UGC) to universities to stop admission to MPhil programmes for the 2023-24 academic year.

UGC Secretary Manish Joshi on December 27 said, "It has come to the notice of the UGC that a few universities are inviting fresh applications for MPhil (Master of Philosophy) programmes. In this regard, it is to bring to the notice that MPhil is not a recognised degree."

"Regulation number 14 of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations, 2022 clearly states that higher educational institutions shall not offer an MPhil programme," Joshi said.

Asked if West Bengal will also go by the UGC decision, Basu told reporters on the sidelines of a programme on Thursday, "We will not follow the diktat of UGC."