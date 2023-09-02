Undertrial prisoner dies in custody; mob puts up road blockade alleging torture

A 25-year-old man who was in judicial custody died in a hospital on Saturday, prompting a group of people in Panchla area of West Bengal’s Howrah district to block a road alleging that he died because of torture. The police reached the spot and lifted the blockade which caused a traffic snarl in the area. Somnath Sardar was arrested in his home on August 29 in a case of abducting a minor girl six years ago, police said.