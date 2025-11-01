Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Union minister Bhupender Yadav attends Bengal BJP's two-day organisational meeting

Yadav, the Union Environment and Forest Minister, had arrived in the city on Friday evening and headed to the state BJP headquarters.
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 18:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2025, 18:19 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsBhupender Yadav

Follow us on :

Follow Us