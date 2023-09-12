Union Minister Subhas Sarkar 'locked up' by own party men in BJP office in Bankura

Union minister of state for education, and BJP MP from Bankura (in West Bengal) Subhas Sarkar was reportedly locked inside a room at the regional party office, when a group – being claimed to be of party’s supporters – began a protest at the premises.

The incident took place at the party's Nutunganj office in Bankura. A video clip purportedly of the incident went viral on social media, showed several young men protesting and raising slogans against Sarkar. A few of them carried the BJP flag. The protesters, in the slogans, expressed allegiance for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but had defiance for the minister.