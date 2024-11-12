Home
Veteran actor Manoj Mitra passes away at 86

The octogenarian was earlier admitted to hospital on September 20 with breathing issues, imbalance of sodium and potassium among other health-related issues, doctors said. He was discharged from the hospital on September end.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 05:50 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 05:50 IST
India NewsWest Bengal

