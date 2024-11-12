Veteran actor Manoj Mitra passes away at 86

<p>Kolkata: Famous Bengali theatre personality Manoj Mitra, known for writing and directing farces and fantasies to highlight social and political issues, died at a hospital here on Tuesday due to old-age related ailments, family sources said.</p><p>Mitra was 86.</p><p>According to a doctor, Mitra breathed his last at around 8:50 am on Tuesday.</p><p>"He was admitted to the hospital on November 3 with several illnesses. His condition kept on deteriorating and today at around 8:50 am he left us," the doctor told <em>PTI.</em></p><p>The octogenarian was earlier admitted to hospital on September 20 with breathing issues, imbalance of sodium and potassium among other health-related issues, doctors said. He was discharged from the hospital on September end.</p><p>West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief over the passing away of Mitra and described it as an irreplaceable loss to Bengali cinema and theatre.</p><p>"Saddened by the demise of the famous actor, director and playwright, 'Banga Bibhushan' Manoj Mitra today morning," she <a href="https://x.com/MamataOfficial/status/1856206595375452211?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet">posted</a> on X.</p><p>"He had been a leading personality in our theatre and film worlds and his contributions have been immense. I convey my condolences to his family, friends and admirers," she added.</p><p>Famous for his stellar performance in Tapan Sinha's film <em>Banchharamer Bagan,</em> Mitra has also acted in the legendary director Satyajit Ray's classics such as <em>Ghare Baire</em> and <em>Ganashatru</em>. Bancharamer Bagan was based on Mitra's play <em>Sajano Bagaan.</em></p><p>Known for his comedy and antagonist roles, Mitra has also acted in films of Buddhadeb Dasgupta, Basu Chatterjee, Tarun Majumdar, Shakti Samanta and Goutam Ghose.</p>