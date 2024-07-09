TMC strongmen, aides hold hands and feet of woman, beat her mercilessly in West Bengal

In a video shared by West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar, a TMC strongman named Jayant Singh and his aides were seen holding a woman by her legs and hands and beating her up in North 24 Paraganas district.
Absolutely appalled by the emerging video from Taltala Club, Kamarhati, showing Jayanta Singh, a close associate of TMC MLA Madan Mitra, brutally attacking a girl. This heinous act under a government that claims to champion women's rights is a disgrace to humanity. pic.twitter.com/BggErT3iyw— Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) July 8, 2024
On X, Majumdar wrote, "Absolutely appalled by the emerging video from Taltala Club, Kamarhati, showing Jayanta Singh, a close associate of TMC MLA Madan Mitra, brutally attacking a girl. This heinous act under a government that claims to champion women's rights is a disgrace to humanity (sic)."
In the video, Singh is seen wearing a white scarf on his head, holding the woman's foot and his men holding her hands and beating her mercilessly with sticks.
The woman is heard screaming after Singh ordered his men to hit her. The police are suspecting that the incident happened in March 2021.
According to a report by The Indian Express, a senior official of Barrackpore police said, "We are verifying the video and trying to identify the person being beaten as well as the perpetrators. Whether it is a male or a female. The incident may have happened in March 2021 when a male and female person were allegedly caught near the club on suspicion of being thieves. We are verifying whether that is the same incident (sic)."
কামারহাটি, তালতলা স্পোর্টিং ক্লাব।— Subodh Dass (Modi Ka Parivaar) (@SubodhDas_BJYM) July 9, 2024
দেখুন তৃণমূলের স্থানীয় নেতা জয়ন্ত সিং (মদন মিত্রের ঘনিষ্ঠ) উপস্থিতিতে একজন মহিলাকে কীভাবে মারধর করল ৬ জন।@MamataOfficial @KolkataPolice @WBPolice @SuvenduWB @amitmalviya @DrSukantaBJP @AITCofficial @abpanandatv@Zee24Ghanta @BanglaRepublic pic.twitter.com/aeSrvKsxq0
Subodh Das from the BJYM North Kolkata, also tweeted on X saying, "Kamarhati, Taltala Sporting Club. Watch how 6 men beat up a woman in the presence of local Trinamool leader Jayant Singh (close to Madan Mitra) (sic)."
Flogging of Meherun Nesha in West Bengal’s Chopra was not an isolated instance of Mamata Banerjee’s men dispensing instant justice…— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 8, 2024
Jayanta Singh, an associate of TMC MLA Madan Mitra, and his gang, routinely whip women in public. They recently lynched a woman and her daughter… pic.twitter.com/e4dmETrWru
Taking to X, BJP's Amit Malviya said, "Flogging of Meherun Nesha in West Bengal’s Chopra was not an isolated instance of Mamata Banerjee’s men dispensing instant justice… Jayanta Singh, an associate of TMC MLA Madan Mitra, and his gang, routinely whip women in public. They recently lynched a woman and her daughter in Ariadaha, part of Kamarhati Municipality, Dum Dum. But this is least of his crimes… (sic)"
"Here is another horrific video (13 sec) of the same TMC men, brutalising a hapless girl in their ‘Insaf Sabha’, in Taltala Cub in Kamarhati Assembly. This happened some six months ago in Dum Dum, which is not some remote area but part of the Greater Kolkata region (sic)."
Malviya further said, "@NCWIndia @India_NHRC must take note of the lawlessness in Bengal, increasing crimes against women and complete collapse of constitutional framework (sic)."
This is an old video of March 2021. The accused is Jayant Singh and his associates.— 𝐑𝐢𝐣𝐮 𝐃𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐚 (@DrRijuDutta_TMC) July 8, 2024
Two persons seen in the video are currently in jail.
The victim person seen in this video may be a male person. This is being verified.
Quite obvious that BJP, after being rejected in… pic.twitter.com/PCYk9mBo5W
TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta on X said, "This is an old video of March 2021. The accused is Jayant Singh and his associates. Two persons seen in the video are currently in jail. The victim person seen in this video may be a male person. This is being verified. Quite obvious that BJP, after being rejected in Bengal, are using all kinds of videos to target TMC and defame the State. @MamataOfficial @abhishekaitc @derekobrienmp @AITCofficial (sic)."
The Bengal government is clear : ZERO tolerance on crimes. All those seen in videos committing criminal acts have been booked and will continue to be booked. Defeated @BJP4India can circulate as many old videos as it wants to defame Bengal and target @AITCofficial , @WBPolice… https://t.co/2Q6uGTVt6L— Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) July 9, 2024
Posting on X, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose said, "The Bengal government is clear : ZERO tolerance on crimes. All those seen in videos committing criminal acts have been booked and will continue to be booked. Defeated @BJP4India can circulate as many old videos as it wants to defame Bengal and target @AITCofficial , @WBPolice will continue to act against ALL wrongdoers (sic)."
West Bengal has seen a rise in incidents of mob lynchings. Recently, a couple was flogged in public with a bamboo stick by a TMC strongman identified as Tajmul alias 'JCB' who claimed to be a local TMC leader.
The strongman was later arrested by the police and the incident had went viral on social media sparking widespread outrage.