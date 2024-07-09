TMC strongmen, aides hold hands and feet of woman, beat her mercilessly in West Bengal

On X, Majumdar wrote, "Absolutely appalled by the emerging video from Taltala Club, Kamarhati, showing Jayanta Singh, a close associate of TMC MLA Madan Mitra, brutally attacking a girl. This heinous act under a government that claims to champion women's rights is a disgrace to humanity (sic)."

In the video, Singh is seen wearing a white scarf on his head, holding the woman's foot and his men holding her hands and beating her mercilessly with sticks.

The woman is heard screaming after Singh ordered his men to hit her. The police are suspecting that the incident happened in March 2021.

According to a report by The Indian Express, a senior official of Barrackpore police said, "We are verifying the video and trying to identify the person being beaten as well as the perpetrators. Whether it is a male or a female. The incident may have happened in March 2021 when a male and female person were allegedly caught near the club on suspicion of being thieves. We are verifying whether that is the same incident (sic)."