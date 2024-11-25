Home
TMC leader arrested by CBI in Bengal school jobs scam

The TMC leader from Behala, Santu Ganguly, a close aide of former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, was held after marathon questioning by officers of the central probe agency at its Kolkata office.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 17:11 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 17:11 IST
