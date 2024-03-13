Mamata Banerjee's brother expresses displeasure over ticket distribution in Howrah

Babun Banerjee, who is presently in New Delhi, however, denied speculations that he might switch over to the BJP, but said he is pondering over contesting 'Lok Sabha polls from the Howrah seat as an independent.' 'I am not happy with the selection of the candidate from Howrah Lok Sabha seat. Prasun Banerjee is not the right choice. There were many capable candidates who were overlooked,' he said.