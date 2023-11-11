JOIN US
Homeindiawest bengal

West Bengal Advocate-General Soumendra Nath Mookherjee resigns

Last Updated 11 November 2023, 08:22 IST

Kolkata: West Bengal Advocate-General Soumendra Nath Mookherjee mailed his resignation to Governor C V Ananda Bose, a Raj Bhavan official said.

Mookherjee is currently abroad, the official added.

"We received a mail from Mookherjee on Friday in which he tendered his resignation," the official said.

Mookherjee was appointed as the AG after Kishore Datta resigned from the post in September 2021.

He is the son of Satyabrata Mookherjee, who was a BJP minister in former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet.

(Published 11 November 2023, 08:22 IST)
India NewsWest BengalKolkata High Court

