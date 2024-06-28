West Bengal Bar Council calls for 'black day' on July 1 to protest new criminal laws

Kolkata: Terming the three new laws which will replace the existing IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act as "anti-people and draconian," the Bar Council of West Bengal on Friday said it will observe a "black day" on July one.

The three new laws Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Sanhita will come into force on July 1.

The Bar Council of West Bengal has passed a resolution that lawyers practising in courts in West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar islands will abstain from their judicial work on July 1.