Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

West Bengal forms panel to prevent grabbing of govt land

The committee consists of state Finance Secretary Manoj Pant, senior IAS officer Prabhat Mishra, ADG (Law and order) Manoj Verma and Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, the official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 June 2024, 04:06 IST
Last Updated : 22 June 2024, 04:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Kolkata: The West Bengal government constituted a committee of senior officers to prevent the grabbing of state-owned land, an official said.

The decision was taken on Friday after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her displeasure over allegations of grabbing of government land.

The committee consists of state Finance Secretary Manoj Pant, senior IAS officer Prabhat Mishra, ADG (Law and order) Manoj Verma and Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, the official said.

"Instructions in this regard were given by the chief minister during an administrative meeting on Thursday. She was very upset over the issue," he said.

The state government plans to take strict action in this regard, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 June 2024, 04:06 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCland grab

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT