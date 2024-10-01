Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

West Bengal govt urges hill tea gardens to pay 16% bonus to workers

The government also said that the bonus payout should be disbursed within October 4.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 10:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 10:26 IST
India NewsWest BengalMamata BanerjeeTea gardens

Follow us on :

Follow Us