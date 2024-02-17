West Bengal: TMC leader Shibaprasad Hazra accused in Sandeshkhali land grab, sexual abuse case arrested

Kolkata: One of the prime accused in the case of alleged land grab and sexual harassment of women in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district was arrested on Saturday, police said.

Local TMC leader Shibaprasad Hazra, who has been named in police complaints along with party colleagues and other two prime accused Shajahan Sheikh and Uttam Sardar, was nabbed from a hideout in Sandeshkhali.

He will be produced before a local court on Sunday.