West Bengal will provide eggs to other regions, to be self-sufficient by March

Around 400 crore eggs were procured by the state from other regions in 2020-21. The annual figure on this front has dropped to 65 crore eggs.



In 2021, Bengal government had taken up the target of making the state self-sufficient in a given time period. Eggs are required for mid-day meals, and for ICDS centres, and the state’s estimated demand is around 1,440 crore eggs, annually.



Substantial development has taken place in terms of promoting backyard poultry, along with investments in the private sector, and by the state government.



“The annual budgetary allocation for the backyard poultry sector, comprising individual beneficiaries and women’s self-help groups, has been tripled; from Rs 33 crores in 2018-19, to Rs 111 crores in 2023-24. Direct employment has been provided to more than 14 lakh persons in the last two years alone,” the government has stated.



The investment in the private sector has led to setting up of 156 private poultry projects under Bengal Incentive Scheme. Out of these, 107 units are offering 141 crore eggs annually. The other 49 units will be adding, it’s expected, another 86 crore eggs annually, by the end of the current financial year.



Besides, five government poultry farms, each with a capacity of 3,00,000 birds, are coming up at Mekhliganj, English Bazar, Purulia, Salboni, and Haringhata, and will start production from December this year. By March next year, these farms will provide an additional 46 crore eggs, annually.