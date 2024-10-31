Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

'What is the source of your funds?' TMC minister questions agitating junior doctors

Chattopadhyay was speaking at a post-Durga Puja get-together organised by the TMC at his constituency Khardaha in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 14:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2024, 14:12 IST
India NewsWest BengalDoctors' protest

Follow us on :

Follow Us