Why PM Modi sharing stage with Suvendu who is accused in Narada case: TMC hits back on corruption charge

Panja also attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre for holding back funds for schemes such as the MGNREGA.

"PM Narendra Modi addressed the rally in Krishnanagar with some false facts, which are unfortunate. You have deprived lakhs of beneficiaries of West Bengal of MNREGA wages, and that is the truth," she alleged.

Panja claimed that UP has the highest number of "fake job card holders", but it was never deprived of funds.

"This is because UP has a BJP government there. But in West Bengal, they deprived beneficiaries for the last two years," she added.

She said the people of West Bengal are aware, and keeping a watch on the developments.

Addressing a rally in Krishnanagar in Nadia district, Modi stepped up the attack against the Mamata Banerjee government, labelling it as being synonymous with "oppression, dynasty politics, and betrayal" and claimed that the TMC has achieved a "mastery" in turning schemes into scams.

Taking a dig, Modi articulated an acronym for the TMC, asserting it now epitomises Tu, Main, aur Corruption (you, me, and corruption).