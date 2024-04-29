'Why should West Bengal come in as petitioner for protecting private individuals' interest in Sandeshkhali matter,' asks SC

The bench said, 'We will clarify that the matter is adjourned at your instance. So pendency of this SLP would not be a ground for prolonging the proceedings before the high court.' The state's counsel said the matter could be listed on next Monday as they want to file some material on record.

"What prevented you from doing it with the SLP? This is not fair," the bench observed.

Mehta said one can understand if the accused are aggrieved by the high court order, but how can the state be aggrieved.

While posting the matter for hearing in July, the bench said, 'The atmosphere will be conducive after July.' In its plea before the apex court, the state government has said the high court's order demoralised the entire state machinery, including the police force.

"The high court in a very generic order directed the State to provide the required support to the CBI without any guidelines, which amounts to usurping the powers of the state police to investigate any cognisable offence in the Sandeshkhali area, even if the same is not related to the allegations levelled by the PIL petitioners, the plea said.