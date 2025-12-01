Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Would contest from 'any seat': TMC's Abhishek Banerjee on candidature speculations

Sharpening the tone, Banerjee added, 'It may be Sukanta Majumdar's inner wish. Trinamool will take its internal decisions. The BJP does not have to think about where I will contest or not.'
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 13:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 December 2025, 13:08 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCAbhishek Banerjee

Follow us on :

Follow Us