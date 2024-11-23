Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

'Your blessings will help us work': Mamata thanks people after TMC's bypoll show

She said the results of the by-elections would help her work for the people.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 09:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2024, 09:42 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCMamata BanerjeeBypolls

Follow us on :

Follow Us