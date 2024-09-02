WhatsApp impersonators target CJI Chandrachud, Nirmala Sitharaman among others; probe reveals IP addresses of Pakistan, Hong Kong: Report

From Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, several high profiles leaders of the country have fallen prey to WhatsApp impersonation cases over the past three years. A recent investigation into the cases has revealed that the impersonators used IP addresses of Pakistan, Hong Kong and Nigeria to carry out the offences.

According to a report by The Indian Express, cyber crime police of New Delhi district had lodged an FIR earlier this week under BNS Section 204, pertaining to pretending to hold any particular office as a public servant and 66 (C) of the IT Act. The FIR was filed based on a complaint by Pawan Kumar, an inspector of the security wing of the Supreme Court, who alleged that someone was pretending to be CJI Chandrachud on social media platform X and demanding money from people.

An officer told the publication that the SIM cards used by the impersonators were obtained from West Bengal, Odisha, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra. However, there was no use of VPN or proxy.