When followers of any sect deviate from spiritual path, they become victims of fanaticism: Murmu

New Delhi: Asserting that spiritual empowerment is the real empowerment, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said when the followers of any religion or sect deviate from the path of spirituality, they become victims of fanaticism and suffer from an unhealthy mentality.

"Spiritual values ​​connect people of all religions to each other," she said, addressing the national launch of ‘Spiritual Empowerment for a Clean and Healthy Society’ organised by Brahma Kumaris here.

The president said the forces promoting fear, terror, and war are very active in many parts of the world.

"In such an environment, Brahma Kumari Institution has provided an effective platform for the empowerment of humanity through many centres in more than 100 countries. This is an invaluable effort to strengthen universal brotherhood by promoting spiritual values," Murmu said.

The president said the golden chapters of world history and the history of nations have always been based on spiritual values.