When we strengthen district-level courts, we strengthen people's connect with judiciary: CJI Chandrachud

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday highlighted the "unwavering" commitment of the Supreme Court to serve the citizens, regardless of their socio-economic status or background.
In an exclusive interview with NDTV, the CJI highlighted the court's accessibility, stating that "no case is too small" and that they are always available to address the concerns of common people.
CJI on importance of leveraging technology
Chandrachud also discussed the importance of leveraging technology to ensure equitable access to justice across the nation. He recounted instances where urgent matters, such as medical termination of pregnancies, were promptly addressed by the court, emphasising the court's responsiveness to the needs of citizens, even at odd hours.
Addressing a myriad of distressing cases, including forced evictions and health-related issues, Chandrachud underscored the court's dedication to treating every case with utmost seriousness and impartiality. He stressed the judiciary's role in safeguarding the rights of common people, irrespective of political influences.
'Strengthening district-level courts equals strengthening people's connect with judiciary'
The Chief Justice elaborated on the integral role of courts in upholding the Indian Constitution and ensuring its legitimacy.
He emphasised the importance of strengthening district-level courts to enhance people's trust in the judiciary, reflecting on his recent interactions with judges from across the country.
"You see, when we strengthen the district-level courts we also strengthen the connection of the people with the judiciary," Chandrachud said.
Chandrachud also highlighted the significance of learning from grassroots-level judges to better understand the challenges faced by marginalised groups and women seeking justice. He announced plans for a conference involving over a thousand judges to further enhance judicial efficacy and accessibility.
Personal life and routine
Speaking about his personal routine, Chandrachud revealed he begins his day with yoga to maintain focus. He also shared insights on his lifestyle, including following an ayurvedic diet and indulging in ice cream on cheat days.
"My best friend is my wife (Kalpana Chandrachud). She and I follow an ayurvedic diet. We are vegan... I think whatever we eat affects our brain...I think your fitness comes from within... from your mind and heart," he said.
On a lighter note, he said, "I like ice cream on my cheat day."