When we strengthen district-level courts, we strengthen people's connect with judiciary: CJI Chandrachud

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday highlighted the "unwavering" commitment of the Supreme Court to serve the citizens, regardless of their socio-economic status or background.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, the CJI highlighted the court's accessibility, stating that "no case is too small" and that they are always available to address the concerns of common people.

CJI on importance of leveraging technology

Chandrachud also discussed the importance of leveraging technology to ensure equitable access to justice across the nation. He recounted instances where urgent matters, such as medical termination of pregnancies, were promptly addressed by the court, emphasising the court's responsiveness to the needs of citizens, even at odd hours.