Where is the red diary, produce it: Sibal to Shah over Home Minister's barb at Ashok Gehlot

Addressing a 'Sahakar Kisan Sammelan' in Gangapur city in the poll-bound state, Shah had said, "Nowadays Gehlot saab is very afraid of the colour red. The colour of the diary is red, but black deeds are hidden in it. The red diary has details of multi-crore corruption."

In a post on X, Sibal said, "Rajasthan: Amit Shah targets Gehlot over a 'red diary'. 'The colour of the diary is red but inside black deeds are hidden'. Where is the 'red diary' Amit ji? Produce it.' 'Have you forgotten about the 'Birla-Sahara diaries' where the black deeds were 'written' not hidden?" Sibal said.