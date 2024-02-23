Which law gives legitimacy to child born outside formal marriage, asks SC

"We are having an open mind but we are indicating what it is. What is the basis of our indication, we are saying that. Conception within marriage is what you call a legitimate child. Even in the case of section 16 of Hindu Marriage Act, there has to be a marriage. There has to be a void marriage, then only the illegitimate children will get the legitimacy under section 16 of the Hindu Marriage Act. Is there any other law which gives them legitimacy, please tell us. Enlighten us on that," Justice Nagarathna said.