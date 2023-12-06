Who is Rohit Godara, the man behind Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's murder?

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, president of the right-wing Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was shot dead in his living room by three armed men on Tuesday.
Several publications reported that Rohit Godara, a member of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang, soon claimed responsibility for the murder.
Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot multiple times by two men who broke into his Jaipur home. A second man who was standing close to Gogamedi was also shot by the gunman. One of the CCTV cameras in the room captured the entire incident.
The attackers left the scene and the Karni Sena chief was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Gangster Rohit Godara, who is originally from Lunakaran in Bikaner, is rumoured to be living in Canada at the moment. There are rumors that he commits crimes at Bishnoi's behest.
In an effort to capture him, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed criminal charges against him.
Hours after the attack, Rohit Godara claimed on Facebook that he was the one who killed Gogamedi.
Godara has had over 32 serious cases filed against him since 2010. Well-known for his connections to the criminal underworld, he is said to have demanded extortion payments from a number of Rajasthani businessmen, ranging from Rs 5 crore to Rs 17 crore.
Since the age of 19 Godara has been involved in criminal activity.
He is among those charged with the murder of rapper Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot and killed on May 29, 2018 in the Mansa district of Punjab. In a similar Facebook post, Godara claimed responsibility for the murder of Sikar gangster Raju Thehat last year and is now the primary suspect in that case as well.
Godara said in his Facebook post that gangsters Anandpal Singh and Balveer Banuda's deaths were the reason for the retaliation.
In June 2022 Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gangs reportedly fled from Delhi to Dubai using a forged passport. In this regard, an Interpol Red Notice circular was also issued against him.