Who is Rohit Godara, the man behind Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's murder?

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, president of the right-wing Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was shot dead in his living room by three armed men on Tuesday.

Several publications reported that Rohit Godara, a member of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang, soon claimed responsibility for the murder.

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot multiple times by two men who broke into his Jaipur home. A second man who was standing close to Gogamedi was also shot by the gunman. One of the CCTV cameras in the room captured the entire incident.

The attackers left the scene and the Karni Sena chief was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Gangster Rohit Godara, who is originally from Lunakaran in Bikaner, is rumoured to be living in Canada at the moment. There are rumors that he commits crimes at Bishnoi's behest.