Who is Sunil Kumar Singh? RJD MLC who got expelled for 'mimicking' CM Nitish Kumar

Talking to reporters outside the House prior to his expulsion, Singh criticised the chief minister, calling him a "vindictive" person who hounded out his critics even if they happened to be his allies.

He said, "You need to look no further than Samrat Choudhary," citing the example of the Deputy CM who has been replaced as state BJP chief by a cabinet colleague Dilip Kumar Jaiswal.

Singh also claimed the CM had an axe to grind because "I have been consistently questioning his government, declining offers to switch over to his camp".

The expelled MLC, who had been his party's chief whip, also alleged that the Ethics Committee report was "full of falsehoods".

"I am accused of mimicking the CM. Let them first declare that mimicry is not allowed in the House. And the allegation that I had likened myself to a district magistrate and told Committee members that they were like ADMs who could not question me, is a blatant lie," claimed Singh.