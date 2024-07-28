Who is Sunil Kumar Singh? RJD MLC who got expelled for 'mimicking' CM Nitish Kumar

RJD leader Sunil Kumar Singh was expelled from the Bihar Legislative Council on Friday, following an incident of unruly behaviour in the House earlier this year.
Singh was charged for raising slogans against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar earlier this year on February 13. He has also been charged with "insulting the Chief Minister by mimicking his body language".
Talking to reporters outside the House prior to his expulsion, Singh criticised the chief minister, calling him a "vindictive" person who hounded out his critics even if they happened to be his allies.
He said, "You need to look no further than Samrat Choudhary," citing the example of the Deputy CM who has been replaced as state BJP chief by a cabinet colleague Dilip Kumar Jaiswal.
Singh also claimed the CM had an axe to grind because "I have been consistently questioning his government, declining offers to switch over to his camp".
The expelled MLC, who had been his party's chief whip, also alleged that the Ethics Committee report was "full of falsehoods".
"I am accused of mimicking the CM. Let them first declare that mimicry is not allowed in the House. And the allegation that I had likened myself to a district magistrate and told Committee members that they were like ADMs who could not question me, is a blatant lie," claimed Singh.
Who is Sunil Kumar Singh?
Sunil Kumar Singh elected from Bihar legislative assembly is a close aide of RJD President Lalu Prasad and his family. Singh belongs to the Rajput community.
He was elected on June 29, 2020, as mentioned by the Bihar Vidhan Parishad, and his term ends in 2026.
Aged 51, Sunil Kumar Singh's profession mentions social works and agriculture. His educational qualifications are PHD Chemistry, MSc Chemistry.
Singh has a total of 7 criminal cases against him in which one of the charges are related to attempt to murder (IPC Section-307).
Singh has Rs 23,06,04,872 total worth of assets and Rs 1,16,04,382 worth of liabilities.
He also has Rs 5,20,85,932 worth movable assets and Rs 18,00,10,000 of immovable assets.
(With PTI inputs and Myneta)
Published 28 July 2024, 11:28 IST