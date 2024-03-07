Who was Mohammed Asfan, killed after being 'lured' to fight alongside Russian Army?

Mohammed Asfan, a 30-year-old man from Bazaar Ghat in Hyderabad's old city, who was duped into working for the Russian Army under false pretenses died, the Indian Embassy in Moscow confirmed yesterday.

Asfan, along with Mohammed Sufiyan from Narayanpet, ventured to Russia under the guise of securing employment as "helpers" to the army. Their journey was facilitated by promises made by job agents from Dubai, who falsely assured lucrative positions within the Russian military.

Upon reaching Moscow, Asfan and several others were swiftly redirected to Rostov-on-Don, a mere 100 kilometres from the Ukrainian border. Instead of the promised civilian roles, they found themselves coerced into military training and subsequently thrust into the battlefield. Asfan had paid a substantial sum to the Dubai-based job agent, amounting to around Rs 3 lakh.