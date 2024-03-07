Who was Mohammed Asfan, killed after being 'lured' to fight alongside Russian Army?

Mohammed Asfan, a 30-year-old man from Bazaar Ghat in Hyderabad's old city, who was duped into working for the Russian Army under false pretenses died, the Indian Embassy in Moscow confirmed yesterday.
Asfan, along with Mohammed Sufiyan from Narayanpet, ventured to Russia under the guise of securing employment as "helpers" to the army. Their journey was facilitated by promises made by job agents from Dubai, who falsely assured lucrative positions within the Russian military.
Upon reaching Moscow, Asfan and several others were swiftly redirected to Rostov-on-Don, a mere 100 kilometres from the Ukrainian border. Instead of the promised civilian roles, they found themselves coerced into military training and subsequently thrust into the battlefield. Asfan had paid a substantial sum to the Dubai-based job agent, amounting to around Rs 3 lakh.
The distressing news of Asfan's demise was relayed to his family by a staffer from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Prior to this notification, the family's concerns had been mounting as communication with Asfan abruptly ceased after December. Suspecting foul play, they sought assistance from the Namapally police, who registered a First Information Report (FIR). Eventually, their plight caught the attention of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who intervened on their behalf.
The Indian Embassy in Russia has confirmed Asfan's death but has not disclosed further details surrounding the circumstances. Efforts are underway to repatriate his mortal remains to India. Asfan's demise marks the second reported death of an Indian national in Russia amidst the ongoing war.
The Ministry of External Affairs said last month that it was working to secure the discharge of around 20 Indian nationals "stuck" in the Russian army.
