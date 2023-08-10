Why BJP MP from Manipur Rajkumar Ranjan Singh not given chance to speak, asks Congress

Noting that quite a few ministers have spoken in Lok Sabha during the no-confidence motion, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday asked why Minister of State and BJP's MP representing Manipur Inner, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, has not been given a chance by the ruling party to speak in Parliament.

Sparks flew on the first two days of the debate on the no-trust motion moved by the Congress on Tuesday with the opposition attacking the Centre over the violence in Manipur and the ruling NDA hitting back at it with corruption and dynasticism jibes.

Several ministers, including Amit Shah, Smriti Irani and Kiren Rijiju, have spoken during the no-confidence motion till now