Why PM's announcement on free food grain scheme not reflected in govt's note, questions Congress

Congress on Thursday questioned the omission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of the extension of the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna by five years in a government statement on the scheme.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said that Modi had announced during the Chhattisgarh election campaign on November 4 that the scheme, which he described as a "rebranding of the National Food Security Act, 2013", is being extended by another five years.

"But last evening, an official press release from the Modi government mentions that PMGKAY has been extended for the year beginning Jan 1, 2023, with absolutely no reference to an extension as announced by the Prime Minister. So what is really happening? Why is the PM’s announcement not reflected in his government’s press note?" he posted on X.