Why PM's announcement on free food grain scheme not reflected in govt's note, questions Congress

Congress on Thursday questioned the omission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of the extension of the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna by five years in a government statement on the scheme.
Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said that Modi had announced during the Chhattisgarh election campaign on November 4 that the scheme, which he described as a "rebranding of the National Food Security Act, 2013", is being extended by another five years.
"But last evening, an official press release from the Modi government mentions that PMGKAY has been extended for the year beginning Jan 1, 2023, with absolutely no reference to an extension as announced by the Prime Minister. So what is really happening? Why is the PM’s announcement not reflected in his government’s press note?" he posted on X.
In the statement, the government had said that it is providing food grains free of cost to over 80 crore people under PMGKAY for a period of one year starting January 1, 2023. There was no mention of the prime minister's announcement.
Though Modi has made the announcement that it would be extended, the Cabinet is yet to clear the proposal.
Congress had earlier voiced its opposition to the prime minister announcing the extension of the scheme during campaigning, saying it was meant to woo voters and a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. It maintained that it was not against the extension of the scheme though it had objections to the announcement without a Cabinet approval.
However, Congress did not move forward fearing electoral repercussions, especially after the prime minister attacked the main Opposition party for raising objections. There was a general feeling within the party that making it an issue could backfire in poll-bound states.
Earlier this month, Ramesh had said that the proposed extension was not only a recognition of the "Prime Minister's flailing image" but also of the deepening economic distress and financial pain.
"A desperate prime minister announced a five-year extension of the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana in the midst of the Chhattisgarh election campaign. This is a blatant violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Will the Election Commission take note and act? Now, it turns out that the Union Cabinet has not yet approved the extension. Actually, it is not surprising since this is how Mr Modi functions. The Cabinet is a non-entity. First his announcement, then Cabinet approval. Recall, November 8, 2016?" he said.