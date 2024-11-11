Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Will serve judiciary with distinction: Mallikarjun Kharge wishes Justice Sanjiv Khanna on being sworn-in as CJI

Kharge exuded confidence that Khanna would be able to bear the weight of this responsibility and serve the Judiciary with distinction.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 09:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 09:34 IST
India NewsCJIChief Justice of IndiaSupreme CourtMallikarjun KhargeSanjiv Khanna

Follow us on :

Follow Us