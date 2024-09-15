With an eye on China, Quad leaders to discuss joint patrolling in Indo-Pacific

They will discuss a proposal for co-operation among the coast guards of the four nations for patrolling to monitor maritime traffic in the Indo-Pacific region, and combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, a source in New Delhi told DH.

The Quad – unlike the AUKUS initiative by Australia, the UK, and the US – is not a security alliance and has been pursuing a rather benign agenda to counter China’s bid to spread its military, political, and economic influence in the Indo-Pacific. That is why the proposed move by the four nations towards joint and coordinated maritime patrolling is likely to be launched with the professed objective of combating illegal fishing.