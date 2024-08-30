Woman's father has no right to claim 'stridhan': Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said a woman's father has no right to seek recovery of her 'stridhan' as it quashed criminal proceedings initiated against a couple on a complaint made by their daughter-in-law's father for alleged illegal possession of her marital gifts after five years of divorce and three years of her remarriage in the USA.

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Sanjay Karol said the object of criminal proceedings is to bring a wrongdoer to justice, and it is not a means to get revenge or seek a vendetta against persons with whom the complainant may have a grudge.

The bench said this court has been unequivocal in a series of judgments with respect to the singular right of the female (wife or former wife) as the case may be, being the sole owner of ‘stridhan’.

"It has been held that a husband has no right (over stridhan) and it has to then be necessarily concluded that a father too, has no right when the daughter is alive, well, and entirely capable of making decisions such as pursuing the cause of the recovery of her ‘stridhan’," the bench said.

Analysing the facts of the matter, the bench noted in its August 29 judgment that the marriage of the complainant's daughter was solemnised in 1999, the divorce happened in 2016 in a court in the USA by mutual consent by settling all material and financial issues and her remarriage in 2018.