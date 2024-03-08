Women’s Day 2024: Pioneering women who changed India’s political landscape

Indira Gandhi, the first and only female Prime Minister of India to date, was a towering figure in Indian politics. Serving as Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984, Gandhi navigated the complexities of national and international politics with resolve and determination.
J Jayalalithaa, fondly referred to as "Amma'', was a prominent leader in Tamil Nadu and the first female Chief Minister of the state. Known for her charisma and assertive leadership style, Jayalalithaa served as Chief Minister on multiple occasions, leaving an indelible mark on Tamil Nadu's political landscape.
Mamata Banerjee, the feisty leader from West Bengal, is the founder and chairperson of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). Breaking the dominance of the Left Front in West Bengal politics, Banerjee rose to prominence with her grassroots activism and unwavering commitment to the welfare of the poor and marginalised.
Mayawati has been a prominent figure in Indian politics, championing the cause of Dalits and marginalised communities. As the founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh, she emerged as a formidable leader, challenging entrenched caste hierarchies and advocating social equality
Sushma Swaraj was a stalwart of Indian politics and was known for her eloquence, grace, and compassion. From being BJP's first female Chief Minister, Union Cabinet Minister, General Secretary, Spokesperson, Leader of Opposition and Minister of External Affairs, she has many firsts to her credit.
Smriti Irani, who quit showbiz to make her career in politics, joined Bharatiya Janata Party in 2003. Known for her fierce speeches and advocacy for women empowerment, she has cemented her strong place in the party and has held several top positions under the Modi government.
